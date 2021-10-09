First Alert Forecast: toasty & sunny conditions to continue this weekend

Power of Pink
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have a warm and summer-like weekend ahead of us! It really won’t feel like fall out this afternoon with high temperatures expected to reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. Although it will be warm today, it will still be comfortable out with tolerable humidity levels. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 60s under mostly clear skies.

Sunday will another toasty, but beautiful day. Temperatures are forecast to top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s with it possibly feeling slightly more humid out. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around across the area pretty much all weekend long.

Warmer than normal temperatures in the upper 80s will stick around into the upcoming week. The chance for a few isolated showers could also return as early as Monday as a front nears the region before turning a bit drier by mid-week. Another cold front could help spark up a few more showers by the end of the work week and into next weekend. Models are indicating that this frontal boundary could bring us cooler and less humid conditions by next weekend! So, while it won’t feel like fall in the short term, more seasonal conditions could arrive later down the road!

