First Alert Forecast: more summerlike weather is on the way for Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm, but comfortable conditions will be around for this evening. The high-level clouds steaming in overhead from the north will be gradually clearing out over the next several hours. Mostly clear skies are likely by the time we wake up Sunday morning with temperatures in the middle 60s.

The summerlike conditions that were around today will stick around with us for Sunday. Temperatures will climb back to the upper 80s and lower 90s by the afternoon hours tomorrow. We will enjoy a little bit more blue skies throughout the day since the high-level clouds should be out of the area by then. We could have a tad more moisture around tomorrow compared to the past couple of days. So, it could feel slightly more humid out.

We will kick off the new work week feeling warm and muggier in the mid and upper 80s. We could see the chance for isolated showers return by Monday and into Tuesday as a front begins to near the area. This front will likely stall out and weaken before even passing through our area. However, models are indicating a stronger cold front could swing by late Friday and into Saturday. Not only could we see a few more showers in association with this front, but our confidence is going up on the fact that cooler and less humid air will likely filter in by next weekend. Temperatures could be going from the 80s this week to potentially the 70s next weekend. We are watching this trend closely! Stay updated as we fine tune the forecast over the coming days!

