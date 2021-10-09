The End Zone: Week Eight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Week eight of high school football is here as teams look to emphasize their strengths and improve upon their weaknesses. Only one champion can be crowned at the end of the season!

Make sure to tune in to WLBT as we provide week-to-week coverage of teams in the state.

Hillcrest Christian vs Centreville Academy

Pelahatchie vs Scott Central

St. Andrew’s vs West Lincoln

Vicksburg vs Callaway

Brandon vs Petal

Brookhaven vs Wayne County

Crystal Springs vs McLaurin

Florence vs Hattiesburg

Forest vs SE Lauderdale

Jim Hill vs Holmes Co. Central

Lanier vs Raymond

Madison Central vs Clinton

Magee vs Hazlehurst

Morton vs Clarkdale

Murrah vs Grenada

Neshoba Central vs Ridgeland

Northwest Rankin vs Warren Central

Oxford vs Germantown

Pearl vs Terry

Pisgah vs Velma Jackson

Provine vs Forest Hill

Raleigh vs Wesson

Richland vs Northeast Jones

West Lauderdale vs Kosciusko

Wingfield vs South Pike

Yazoo County vs Winona

Adams Christian vs Tri-County Academy

Canton Academy vs Clinton Christian

Cathedral vs Central Hinds

Christian Collegiate vs Rebul Academy

Columbus Christian vs Manchester Academy

East Rankin vs Leake Academy

Jackson Academy vs Hartfield Academy

Park Place vs Lamar School

PCS vs MRA

St. Aloysius vs Copiah Academy

Sylva-Bay Academy vs Brookhaven Academy

Sacred Heart vs Madison St. Joseph

Yazoo City vs Jackson Prep

