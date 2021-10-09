The End Zone: Week Eight
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Week eight of high school football is here as teams look to emphasize their strengths and improve upon their weaknesses. Only one champion can be crowned at the end of the season!
Make sure to tune in to WLBT as we provide week-to-week coverage of teams in the state.
Hillcrest Christian vs Centreville Academy
Pelahatchie vs Scott Central
St. Andrew’s vs West Lincoln
Vicksburg vs Callaway
Brandon vs Petal
Brookhaven vs Wayne County
Crystal Springs vs McLaurin
Florence vs Hattiesburg
Forest vs SE Lauderdale
Jim Hill vs Holmes Co. Central
Lanier vs Raymond
Madison Central vs Clinton
Magee vs Hazlehurst
Morton vs Clarkdale
Murrah vs Grenada
Neshoba Central vs Ridgeland
Northwest Rankin vs Warren Central
Oxford vs Germantown
Pearl vs Terry
Pisgah vs Velma Jackson
Provine vs Forest Hill
Raleigh vs Wesson
Richland vs Northeast Jones
West Lauderdale vs Kosciusko
Wingfield vs South Pike
Yazoo County vs Winona
Adams Christian vs Tri-County Academy
Canton Academy vs Clinton Christian
Cathedral vs Central Hinds
Christian Collegiate vs Rebul Academy
Columbus Christian vs Manchester Academy
East Rankin vs Leake Academy
Jackson Academy vs Hartfield Academy
Park Place vs Lamar School
PCS vs MRA
St. Aloysius vs Copiah Academy
Sylva-Bay Academy vs Brookhaven Academy
Sacred Heart vs Madison St. Joseph
Yazoo City vs Jackson Prep
