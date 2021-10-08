Woman found Thursday night died in motorcycle wreck, coroner says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman whose body was discovered Thursday night died in a motorcycle wreck.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the woman as 35-year-old Dilek Tyler.

The crash happened on I-20 Frontage Road near South Gallatin Street

Police discovered Tyler’s body on Thursday night, but it’s unclear how long she was there.

