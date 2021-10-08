WLBT’s things to know 10/8/21: Woman dies in motorcycle wreck, David Archie’s appeal, Mother and unborn child die due to no 24-hour emergency care

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Woman found Thursday night died in motorcycle wreck, coroner says

(KVLY)

A woman whose body was discovered Thursday night died in a motorcycle wreck. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the woman as 35-year-old Dilek Tyler. The crash happened on I-20 Frontage Road near South Gallatin Street. Police discovered Tyler’s body on Thursday night, but it’s unclear how long she was there.

2. ‘Inappropriate and invalid’ | Archie appeals his removal as vice president to Hinds Co. Circuit Court

David Archie faces multiple charges after arrest during meeting

A Hinds County supervisor has filed suit in Hinds County Circuit Court appealing the board’s decision to remove him as vice president and president-elect. October 7, District 2 Supervisor David Archie filed the suit, saying the board’s action to remove him “was unlawful because it did not conform with the Fourteenth Amendment due process requirements.” He also said that that the vote was “inappropriate and invalid because it was not made with a supermajority vote - that is a 2/3 vote of the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.”

3. Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city

Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city (Family)

Rural hospitals in Mississippi are disappearing at an alarming rate. Half of those hospitals in the state are at risk of closing and 6 others closed over the past decade. The lack of health care has left many in the underserved and uninsured populations in jeopardy. Belzoni is known to many as the “Heart of the Delta.” More than 2,000 people live here, but there is not one hospital. The one that was here closed around eight years ago. This has had a devastating effect of residents, including the Stribling family. “This has been very difficult for me because it’s such a pain. I have never experienced numb pain,” said Byron Stribling. “It was heartbreaking,” added Vonetta Shenelle Burks. Byron Stribling and his mother-in-law are filled with emotion and grief whole talking about losing the love of their lives, Harmony Stribling. Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.