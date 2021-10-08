West Rankin Utlity Authority comes off of Jackson’s sewer system

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Plans to move thousands of Rankin County customers off of Jackson’s sewer system by the end of the 2021 fiscal year have come to fruition.

On September 30, the West Rankin Utility Authority (WRUA) switched off the valve carrying wastewater to Jackson’s Savanna Street Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The materials are now being treated solely at the WRUA facility on the opposite side of the Pearl River near Richland.

Much of the construction at the $55 million plant was completed weeks ago. Contractors have been operating the facility to ensure it works properly.

In the final weeks, wastewater came through the WRUA system before being diverted to the Savanna Street facility.

It was almost fully treated when it went to the Savanna plant, where it was again treated and released into the Pearl.

The new plant is now treating between 8 and 10 million gallons of wastewater a day and has a capacity to treat up to 20 million, officials with West Rankin said.

Meanwhile, contractors still must finish up some construction at the site.

Crews now must pave the roads and parking lots, plant grass, and build a storage facility to temporarily house sludge.

Sludge is a byproduct of wastewater treatment, which is created during the microbial treatment process. The bacteria that create the sludge settles to the bottom of the sewage lagoons, where it eventually has to be cleaned out.

Typically, that sludge is “land-applied” or used as fertilizer on fields not used to grow food for human consumption.

However, the sludge cannot be land-applied year-round, meaning some will have to be temporarily stored on the plant’s premises.

West Rankin serves customers in Flowood, Brandon, Pearl, Richland, and at the Barnett Reservoir. It also serves the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, the State Hospital at Whitfield, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, and other state-owned facilities in that area.

Agency officials informed the city of Jackson in 2017 that it would be building its own facility and had been issued a permit from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) to do so.

Part of the reason behind the decision is the city of Jackson’s sewer consent decree.

Jackson entered into a decree with the U.S. Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to bring its sewer system into compliance with water quality laws. The city is facing about $945 million in costs related to that decree.

West Rankin issued between $85 and $90 million in bonds to build the plant, a pump station, and other necessary infrastructure to operate it. Other bond money went to make repairs to the authority’s collection systems where needed.

