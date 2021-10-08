Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Soldier charged with killing woman on Georgia highway

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A soldier based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina is facing a murder charge after the death of his girlfriend.

Georgia authorities on Friday announced that Alonzo Dargan Jr. is accused of killing Akeila Ware after her wrecked car was found with bullet holes on a Georgia highway.

Sheriff’s officials in Troup County, Georgia, say that she was shot Tuesday while driving her car in the Georgia county southwest of Atlanta.

At a news conference Friday, investigators said Dargan was from Georgia and in a long-distance relationship with Ware while he was stationed in North Carolina. She was pregnant at the time of her death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
Body found in Jackson causes area near scene to be blocked in both directions
Woman killed in motorcycle wreck
Police Tape Line
Mid-South teen found dead on front porch; coroner calls death ‘suspicious’
Police: 17-year-old Canton boy dies at his home after being shot in the head
Police: 17-year-old Canton boy dies at his home after being shot in the head
Jeremy Russell
21-year-old inmate found dead in Mississippi cell

Latest News

Biden undoes Trump's cuts to Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante, and Northeast Canyons and...
Biden signs executive orders on national monuments
A new Madison Co. assisted living facility is under construction along Bozeman Road in Madison...
Future road projects spark ‘exploding’ economic growth in Madison County
The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at National Church Residences Gateway Village in Capitol...
Suspect held in shooting of 2 staffers in senior facility
John Wilson and his wife arrive at federal court Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Boston. Wilson and...
2 parents convicted in 1st trial of college bribery scandal
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Boosters, employer mandates drive increase in US vaccines