Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Real estate agent, client file lawsuit after wrongfully handcuffed by police while house shopping

By WWMT Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYOMING, Mich. (Gray News) - A real estate agent and his client are now suing police in Wyoming, Michigan, and the city after they were arrested while shopping for a home.

The incident happened on Aug. 1. According to WWMT, real estate agent Eric Brown was showing a house to a client when police arrived, responding to a report of a home invasion.

Police bodycam footage shows the real estate agent , his client and his client’s 15-year-old son being put into handcuffs at gunpoint.

They were placed in the back of a police car, WWMT reported, and only released once Brown showed his Realtor license.

Police said they got a call from a neighbor who knew about a previous burglary that occurred at the same address a week earlier.

The federal lawsuit alleges unlawful detainment and excessive force, racial profiling, assault and battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“It absolutely was implicit, racist bias, absolutely,” attorney Ven Johnson said. “And the city of Wyoming needs to step up, admit it and they need to be evaluated to see what training that they’re giving their officers.”

Wyoming Police deny that race played a part in the incident.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
Police Tape Line
Mid-South teen found dead on front porch; coroner calls death ‘suspicious’
Police: 17-year-old Canton boy dies at his home after being shot in the head
Police: 17-year-old Canton boy dies at his home after being shot in the head
An innocent bystander in town for Cruisin' the Coast was shot in the chest after gunfire was...
UPDATE: Two people shot on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi, including man visiting for Cruisin’ the Coast
Jeremy Russell
21-year-old inmate found dead in Mississippi cell

Latest News

Friday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to...
US employers add a weak 194,000 jobs as delta variant maintains hold
The family of a missing woman who was later found dead released video of the suspect being...
Family of missing woman criticizes police for letting suspect go
How police and firefighters are competing for a worthy cause
How police and firefighters are competing for a worthy cause
How police and firefighters are competing for a worthy cause
How police and firefighters are competing for a worthy cause
People listen to speakers at the Chiropractic Society Health Freedom revival Sunday, Sept. 19,...
Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation