Police: Pedestrian hit by classic car attempting burnout in Biloxi

Authorities say a pedestrian was hit while a driver was attempting a burnout in Biloxi Thursday...
Authorities say a pedestrian was hit while a driver was attempting a burnout in Biloxi Thursday night.(Biloxi Police Department)
By Akim Powell
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities say a pedestrian was hit while a driver was attempting a burnout in Biloxi Thursday night.

According to Biloxi Police Capt. Brian Dykes, officers responded to a 911 call that a pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Reynoir Street and Highway 90.

Police say the victim began crossing the street when the traffic was stopped, but when the light turned green, the pedestrian was still crossing the road when the vehicle attempted a burnout and hit the pedestrian.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

As of now, details are limited but this story will be updated once more information is available.

