Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mississippians buy more candy corn than any other state, study reveals

(Pixabay)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some spooky news for those who don’t like candy corn: Mississippians buy more of it than any other state in the nation.

A study of data through Instacart shows Mississippi natives as the most likely to purchase candy corn.

A map of candy corn eaters
A map of candy corn eaters(Instacart)

And it was a blowout! Mississippians are 96% more likely to purchase candy corn than the national average. The next highest state is Kentucky at 64%.

People in Hawaii are the least likely to purchase candy corn.

They also looked at what the most popular Halloween candy is, with peanut M&Ms taking the top spot. Candy corn cracked the top 10 at the 8th spot.

Instacart's most popular Halloween candy
Instacart's most popular Halloween candy(Instacart)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
Body found in Jackson causes area near scene to be blocked in both directions
Woman killed in motorcycle wreck
Police Tape Line
Mid-South teen found dead on front porch; coroner calls death ‘suspicious’
Police: 17-year-old Canton boy dies at his home after being shot in the head
Police: 17-year-old Canton boy dies at his home after being shot in the head
Jeremy Russell
21-year-old inmate found dead in Mississippi cell

Latest News

Mississippi Center for Public Policy's Critical Race Theory report
New report examines Critical Race Theory and whether it’s an issue in Mississippi
New report examines Critical Race Theory and whether it’s an issue in Mississippi
New report examines Critical Race Theory and whether it’s an issue in Mississippi
Evan Brooke Redd
Former DeSoto County school teacher accused of sexual battery to child
Warm Temperatures Win Out Through Weekend Ahead As Upper Ridge Establishes Itself Over Gulf South
First Alert Forecast: September vibes return through mid-October