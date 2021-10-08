Mississippians buy more candy corn than any other state, study reveals

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some spooky news for those who don’t like candy corn: Mississippians buy more of it than any other state in the nation.

A study of data through Instacart shows Mississippi natives as the most likely to purchase candy corn.

A map of candy corn eaters (Instacart)

And it was a blowout! Mississippians are 96% more likely to purchase candy corn than the national average. The next highest state is Kentucky at 64%.

People in Hawaii are the least likely to purchase candy corn.

They also looked at what the most popular Halloween candy is, with peanut M&Ms taking the top spot. Candy corn cracked the top 10 at the 8th spot.

Instacart's most popular Halloween candy (Instacart)

