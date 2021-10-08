Power of Pink
Jackson man convicted and sentenced on two counts of sexual battery

By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man will spend the next 35 years behind bars after he was convicted and sentenced late Friday on two counts of sexual battery.

Christopher Stewart, 32, was found guilty following a jury trial and was sentenced by Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson.

He was sentenced to 35 years on both counts. The sentences will run concurrently.

The jury handed down a verdict a little after 5 p.m. Friday. Peterson handed down sentencing immediately after.

Stewart will remain in the custody of Hinds County until he is transferred to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Stewart was charged with two counts of committing sexual battery against two females under the age of 14.

Both victims were Stewart’s nieces, according to court records.

“These horrific acts destroyed families and stole the innocence of children of children,” said District Attorney Jody Owens. “The sentence today sends a clear message that Hinds County will not tolerate individuals that prey (on) and abuse our youth.”

