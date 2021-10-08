How you can win a $500 scholarship at the state fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You or the student in your life could get lucky just by attending this year’s state fair.

Mississippi Treasurer David McRae announced Friday his office of offering one student a $500 Mississippi Affordable College Savings scholarship just for stopping by the College Savings Mississippi booth in the TradeMart Building.

“We want to make the State Fair a time for food, fun, and scholarship funds,” David McRae said. “Not only could it earn a child in your life $500, but it could give that child the push they need to pursue a college degree.”

All you have to do is stop by the College Savings Mississippi booth in the TradeMart Building and enter the contest to win.

Good luck!

