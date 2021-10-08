Power of Pink
How police and firefighters are competing for a worthy cause

By Ashley Garner
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s a battle brewing between firefighters and police officers in Jackson, but it’s for a good cause.

It’s the Battle of the Badges Food Drive between Jackson police and fire departments.

They’re competing to see which department can collect the most canned goods for the Mississippi Food Network.

The food bank feeds more than 150,000 people every month, and the goal is to help the food bank keep its shelves stocked.

JPD hosts the event as part of their Faith and Blue Week, but police invited firefighters to join their efforts this year.

The department that donates the most food to MFN walks away with bragging rights.

You can drop off canned goods and non-perishable food items at any Jackson fire station or police precinct now through Monday.

The winner of Battle of the Badges will be announced on Monday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club Central Mississippi at 1450 W. Capitol Street.

