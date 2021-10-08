Future road projects spark ‘exploding’ economic growth in Madison County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The promises of wider roads and better access have sparked a construction boom in the Bozeman Road area, so says Madison County District 2 Supervisor Trey Baxter.

If you drive down Bozeman Road, you’re likely to signs of new growth, from a new assisted living facility now under construction, and a sign showing the street will be the future home of Magnolia Speech School.

Meanwhile, the county is moving forward on plans to widen Bozeman Road and improve access to it by building the second and third phases of Reunion Parkway.

“We’ve had supermarkets contact us, residential developers,” Baxter said. “It’s wide open the kind of people that are contacting us to build on those roads.”

“The county this year has had over $70 million in commercial investments. Most of it is in Glucktsadt and the Bozeman Road areas,” he said.

Construction is underway at the site of the new Magnolia Speech School on Bozeman Road in Madison County. (WLBT)

Baxter said home construction is also picking up. In the Reunion subdivision, where he lives, developers have sold about 50 lots so far this year, compared to the 30 that are sold in a typical year.

“The whole area is just exploding,” he said.

Road projects include widening Bozeman from two to four lanes and a median between Mississippi 463, and building Reunion phase two and Reunion phase three, portions of a new east-west corridor that will eventually connect to I-55.

“We finished the design and the environmental. We had about 55 parcels of land we’re buying for the whole 3.2 miles,” Baxter said, referring to the Bozeman project. “I think we’re in litigation over three parcels. We have three holdouts (but) we’re going to start construction next year.”

County Engineer Tim Bryan said work on the $24.5 million project most likely will get underway in the fall, but said it could begin sooner, depending on when utilities are moved.

Once completed, the roadway will be four lanes, divided by a grassy median.

“It will look very similar to Highland Colony Parkway,” he said.

The project will also help alleviate much of the roadway’s current congestion.

Baxter said around 20,000 vehicles travel Bozeman each day, “which is well over 100 percent capacity.”

Bozeman Road traffic signal (WLBT)

Reunion phase two includes building a new four-lane road from Bozeman to Parkway East. The stretch will include installing a flyover bridge along the interstate, and eventually adding ramps to allow interstate access, Byran said.

“MDOT will not allow us to build the ramps until they have three-laned I-55 up to Gluckstadt,” he said. “It will be an east-west corridor, but the main objective is to provide access to I-55. But that’s a team effort between us and MDOT.”

The third phase of Reunion will include constructing a two-lane road from Parkway East to U.S. 51.

Once completed, the new roads will open up thousands of acres of land for new development.

“All of Reunion is brand new road through fields,” Bryan said. “All three are going to cost about $70 million to $75 million.”

Bozeman’s work is expected to cost around $24.5 million. So far, the county has secured about $18 million in funding from the state, including $5 million awarded during the 2021 session.

The county has applied for an additional $12 million in federal transportation grants to help cover the rest of the costs.

Madison County will know if those funds were awarded sometime in November.

Meanwhile, efforts to obtain the rights-of-way needed to construct Reunion are also moving forward.

Monday, the board of supervisors learned that St. Dominic Hospital had agreed to a land swap to help build the Reunion flyover bridge.

“St. Dominic’s had 11 acres we had to have to build the bridge. The county is going to a land-swap with them to get the acreage,” Baxter said. “We gave them 13 acres in return.”

Like Bozeman, Reunion phase two is expected to cost around $24.5 million, while Reunion phase three is expected to run $17 million.

