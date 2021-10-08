Friday Night & Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 90-degree weather is in the forecast for this weekend, which is about 10 degrees above normal. It will not be a record though as those numbers are in the middle 90s. Average high this weekend is 81. Expect sunshine, low humidity, but feeling a little muggier by Sunday and into next week. A few showers are possible next week in the afternoons and evenings. A cool front will head our way later next week and this will bring us a better chance for showers Thursday and Friday. Highs by the end of next week and more likely next weekend will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s. Average high this time of year is 81 and the average low is 58. Sunset is 6:36pm. The tropics are quiet, except for a 40 percent chance for development of a system near the Carolina coast that will eventually move out to sea.

