Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Former DeSoto County school teacher accused of sexual battery to child

Evan Brooke Redd
Evan Brooke Redd(Tate Co Sheriffs Office)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - A former Mississippi school teacher is behind bars after being accused of sexually abusing a child.

Senatobia police say they received information from a juvenile that she was sexually abused by 32-year-old Evan Brooke Redd at a residence located on East Gilmore Street in Senatobia.

After police gathered evidence and conducted numerous interviews, investigators executed a search warrant for the residence and arrested Redd.

Redd is charged with sexual battery to a 14/15-year-old child and fondling. She is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Tate County Jail.

According to DeSoto County Schools, Redd was hired in 2020 as a DeSoto County Middle School teacher but she is no longer employed by the district.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
Body found in Jackson causes area near scene to be blocked in both directions
Woman killed in motorcycle wreck
Police Tape Line
Mid-South teen found dead on front porch; coroner calls death ‘suspicious’
Police: 17-year-old Canton boy dies at his home after being shot in the head
Police: 17-year-old Canton boy dies at his home after being shot in the head
Jeremy Russell
21-year-old inmate found dead in Mississippi cell

Latest News

Mississippi Center for Public Policy's Critical Race Theory report
New report examines Critical Race Theory and whether it’s an issue in Mississippi
New report examines Critical Race Theory and whether it’s an issue in Mississippi
New report examines Critical Race Theory and whether it’s an issue in Mississippi
Mississippians buy more candy corn than any other state, study reveals
Warm Temperatures Win Out Through Weekend Ahead As Upper Ridge Establishes Itself Over Gulf South
First Alert Forecast: September vibes return through mid-October