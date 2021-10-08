First Alert Forecast: September vibes return through mid-October

FRIDAY: With high pressure continuing to nudge into the region – expect sunshine to win the end of your work and school week. A mild start in the lower 60s will give way to highs in the 80s to near 90 by afternoon. Tolerable humidity levels remain in place, keeping a lid on a fully summery feel – though, highs will be akin to mid-September. We’ll drop back into the lower and middle 60s overnight with mostly to partly clear skies.

After a mild start in the upper 50s and lower 60s this morning, expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures running up deep into the 80s this afternoon, feeling much more like summer over the next several days. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/iCi92ph9CW — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) October 8, 2021

WEEKEND PLANNER: An expanding upper ridge will make its way eastward along the Gulf Coast, bringing temperatures well-above average through the weekend. While a few clouds may sneak through Saturday afternoon, generally, we’ll remain mostly sunny both days. Highs will top out – amid upward creeping humidity levels – in the upper 80s to near 90 Saturday and Sunday, lows in the middle 60s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: A front may approach the area through early next week, kicking up a chance for a few showers and storms, we’ll dry out again mid-week, but keeping temperatures ‘above average’ in the middle 80s, lows in the middle 60s. Our next chance for appreciable rain and storms may hold off until the end of the week with another front that could usher in a push of much-lauded autumn air by next weekend.

