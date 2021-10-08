Power of Pink
Copiah Co. Sheriff searching for two women wanted for aggravated assault

Copiah County Sheriff's Office is looking for Shauntay Walker and Jasmine Stewart (right), both of whom are wanted for aggravated assault.
Copiah County Sheriff's Office is looking for Shauntay Walker and Jasmine Stewart (right), both of whom are wanted for aggravated assault.(Copiah Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two women they say are wanted for aggravated assault.

The women are Shauntay Walker and Jasmine Stewart.

Authorities are asking for anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact the department at (601) 892-2023.

No details of the assaults were available.

