Canton police setting up random safety checkpoints in lieu of violence

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re driving around in Canton, don’t be surprised if you’re required to stop at a random safety checkpoint.

Canton Police Department announced Thursday that officers are setting up safety checkpoints at multiple locations in the city.

The measure comes after several homicides since this summer, including a teenager killed during the first few days of October, a double homicide last month involving a child and a woman found dead inside a hotel in May.

August 27, the city also imposed a two-week curfew to curb the increase in criminal activity.

Canton police say the checkpoints will be set up until further notice.

