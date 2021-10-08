Power of Pink
Body found in Jackson causes area near scene to be blocked in both directions

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A body was found in Jackson Thursday evening on I-20 Frontage Road near South Gallatin Street. 

Parts of the area were blocked in both directions as Jackson police investigated the scene.

When our WLBT crew arrived, the body was covered near some concrete barriers.

Multiple ambulances also responded to the scene, as well as Jackson firefighters.

We have reached out to the Jackson Police Department and are waiting to learn more.

