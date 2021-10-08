Power of Pink
Attorney: COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots

Walgreens on St. Joseph Ave.
Walgreens on St. Joseph Ave.(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and their attorney says they were accidentally given full adult doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine instead of flu shots.

They say it happened October 4, at the Walgreens on St. Joseph Avenue.

The family of four includes two adults and two children who are just five and four years old.

The Pfizer vaccine isn’t approved for children that young. They are seeking approval for children ages five to 11, but the dosage would be one third that of the adult dose. Pfizer has not asked permission to vaccinate children age four or younger.

The family’s attorney, Daniel Tuley, shared with us what he says are the vaccination cards given to the family by Walgreens.

They show children born in 2016 and 2017 were given a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

Parents' vaccine cards
Parents' vaccine cards(Daniel Tuley)
Children's vaccine cards
Children's vaccine cards(Daniel Tuley)

The family says they left the pharmacy thinking they had received their flu shots, but a Walgreens employee later called them and said they had made a mistake. The attorney tells us the cards were then issued since the coronavirus vaccine had been given.

Tuley says the children have been taken to a pediatric cardiologist, and the family was told both are showing signs of heart issues.

The family says the younger child has been sick with a fever and a cough.

14 News is speaking with them Monday, and we will have a full report.

We reached out to Walgreens on both Thursday and Friday, but so far we have not received an official comment.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

