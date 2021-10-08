Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

20-year-old charged with murder after teenager shot to death in Crystal Springs

20-year-old charged with murder after teenager shot to death in Crystal Springs
20-year-old charged with murder after teenager shot to death in Crystal Springs(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made after a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Crystal Springs earlier this week.

According to Crystal Springs Police Chief Tony Hemphill, Martavious Reid, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder.

The night of the shooting the 19-year-old’s uncle, Jerry Wilson, told WLBT that the teen called him around 5:30 p.m. and that he was aware “someone was about to do something to him.”

Wilson told his nephew to come to his house, but his nephew never made it there.

Hemphill said they are still working on a possible motive, but that they have discovered that there was “some sort of history” between Reid and the teenager.

Reid had his initial appearance in court Friday and was given no bond. Another arrest could also be made in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
Body found in Jackson causes area near scene to be blocked in both directions
Woman killed in motorcycle wreck
Police Tape Line
Mid-South teen found dead on front porch; coroner calls death ‘suspicious’
Jeremy Russell
21-year-old inmate found dead in Mississippi cell
Police: 17-year-old Canton boy dies at his home after being shot in the head
Police: 17-year-old Canton boy dies at his home after being shot in the head

Latest News

A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Highway 90 while crossing at the Reynoir Street...
UPDATE: Man dies after being hit by classic car in town for Cruisin’
WLBT at 4p
A new Madison Co. assisted living facility is under construction along Bozeman Road in Madison...
Future road projects spark ‘exploding’ economic growth in Madison County
Warm Temperatures Win Out Through Weekend Ahead As Upper Ridge Establishes Itself Over Gulf South
First Alert Forecast: September vibes return through mid-October