20-year-old charged with murder after teenager shot to death in Crystal Springs

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made after a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Crystal Springs earlier this week.

According to Crystal Springs Police Chief Tony Hemphill, Martavious Reid, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder.

The night of the shooting the 19-year-old’s uncle, Jerry Wilson, told WLBT that the teen called him around 5:30 p.m. and that he was aware “someone was about to do something to him.”

Wilson told his nephew to come to his house, but his nephew never made it there.

Hemphill said they are still working on a possible motive, but that they have discovered that there was “some sort of history” between Reid and the teenager.

Reid had his initial appearance in court Friday and was given no bond. Another arrest could also be made in the coming days.

