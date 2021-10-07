WLBT’s things to know: 10/7/21: Brandon sisters on ‘The Voice’, child care industry crisis, Canton teen killed, firefighter raises

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

MDHS Executive Director responds to criticism from daycare providers who say they need federal funds to stay open

Many child care providers around the state are critical about what they call severe and cumbersome procedures by the Mississippi Department of Human Services to get federal money they desperately need. Many say because of the COVID pandemic and red tape they are being forced to close their doors. The Executive Director for the Mississippi Department of Human Services says the agency is not sitting on federal child care money, but they want to make sure it is distributed properly and goes to those who qualify. Providers across the state say Mississippi’s child care industry is in crisis.

Police: 17-year-old Canton boy dies at his home after being shot in the head (Family)

A 17-year-old has died in Canton after being shot in the head, Canton Police Chief Otha Brown confirms. Jaihlen Sims suffered the injury at his home around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at 429 North Canal Street. This is a developing story.

3. WATCH: Ariana Grande handpicks Brandon sisters on ‘The Voice’

"SURPRISE!!!! we’re so blessed and honored to be apart of season 21!!! this feels like a dream!!" the group declared on their Instagram page. (@kck3music via Instagram)

The bond between three Brandon sisters just got closer. Chelsea Cooper, Kyla Keller, and Kaitlynn Keller, known as KCK3 advanced past the blind auditors on Tuesday’s episode of NBC’s hit show, ‘The Voice’. Their song selection is what wowed celebrity coach and multi-platinum recording superstar, Ariana Grande. The stage lights came up revealing the trio who began harmonizing Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry.” The camera immediately caught Grande’s priceless reaction holding her cheeks and dropping her jaw. Seconds later Grande screamed in excitement and slammed the buzzer whipping her chair around to watch the sister’s performance.

4. Some Jackson firefighters aren’t getting promised pay boost weeks after council approved it

A temporary salary increase for some Capital City firefighters has yet to materialize weeks after the Jackson City Council approved it, a move that the head of the fire department’s union says could lead to folks walking off the job. Capt. RaSean Thomas, who also serves as president of the Local 87 Union for JFD, said he and many others feel forgotten. “It’s a very tense time at this moment because we are lacking in leadership,” Thomas said. “We believe that our leadership is incompetent, from top to bottom. And we don’t believe that they address the issues that are deemed necessary or that are dear to the firefighters’ heart.”

