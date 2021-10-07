Water main break shoots water, rocks across neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A broken water main sent water spewing into the air in the Presidential Hills neighborhood of Jackson on Thursday afternoon.

The burst happened at the corner of Thomas Jefferson Road and Abraham Lincoln Drive.

City crews were called to the area and were able to shut the water off until a fix could be made.

The rushing water sent pieces of asphalt into the air. One woman says a piece damaged her vehicle.

Jacqueline Tyler says she noticed the break and called water and sewage immediately.

“We had damage from all these rocks and all of this that has broken out of this did damage to the car over there,” she said.

She wants to see more fixes in the area.

“(If) one of these kids get hurt by this or if I could fall and get hurt... I couldn’t move the car because I was scared of these rocks coming out.”

