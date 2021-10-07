Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Wanted fugitive possibly spotted at Dodgers game

John Ruffo was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme but never showed up to serve his...
John Ruffo was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme but never showed up to serve his sentence.(U.S. Marshals Service // CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A fugitive on the run for 23 years may have been spotted at a Dodgers’ game in 2016.

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help to ID a man seen in a blue shirt behind home plate during the game five years ago.

In recordings of the game, you can see the man near the batter’s head.

Authorities are trying to ID the man seen in a blue shirt behind the batter's head.
Authorities are trying to ID the man seen in a blue shirt behind the batter's head.(U.S. Marshals Service // CNN)

Authorities believe it may have been John Ruffo who was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme.

Ruffo never showed up to serve a 17-year prison sentence.

Investigators say Ruffo is likely using a different name and is a “master manipulator” who enjoys fine wine and expensive hotels.

There’s a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 17-year-old Canton boy dies at his home after being shot in the head
Police: 17-year-old Canton boy dies at his home after being shot in the head
Man, woman arrested after Ridgeland shooting Wed.
Man, woman arrested after Ridgeland shooting Wed.
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020
MBI investigating after 19-year-old shot and killed in Crystal Springs

Latest News

Mississippi Republicans feel strong, but caution against going too far right
Mississippi Republicans feel strong, but caution against going too far right
Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly...
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
WLBT at 4p
Daniel Baldwin, 62, is suspected of killing Sandra Luedeman, 74, after arguing with her over...
‘She pleaded for help’: Woman, 74, stabbed to death after suspect allegedly stepped on her dog
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden, a convert to vaccine mandates, champions compliance