Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

VIDEO: Student attacks Covington High teacher for ‘Tik-Tok challenge’

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a student physically assaulting a schoolteacher after the dismissal bell rang.(Covington PD)(CPD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Covington Police say a viral Tik-Tok challenge on social media may be the reason why a student is in jail and charged with the battery of a school teacher.

An 18-year-old Covington High School student has been arrested for assaulting a teacher in the classroom Wednesday, police say.

WATCH: 18-year-old Covington High School student attacks a 64-year-old disabled teacher in the video below for a “Tik-Tok challenge”.

Police say that Larrianna Jackson was arrested after they responded to reports of a student physically assaulting a schoolteacher after the dismissal bell rang.

The 64-year-old schoolteacher, who is physically disabled, received medical attention at a nearby hospital for injuries sustained during the attack.

Larrianna Jackson was arrested and charged with violation of L.R.S. 14:34.3, Battery of School Teacher (Felony). Jackson was then transported to St Tammany Parish Jail where she will await prosecution.

After the incident, officers obtained video of the event that was taken on a student’s cell phone.

Officers learned that this violent attack by Jackson may have been prompted by a viral social media application known as Tik-Tok. Evidently, users on the app have deemed it to be a challenge to damage school property and attack teachers.

The Covington Police Department would like to remind everyone that anyone who participates in such a challenge will be booked accordingly.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 17-year-old Canton boy dies at his home after being shot in the head
Police: 17-year-old Canton boy dies at his home after being shot in the head
County Line Road shooting
Two people arrested following Wednesday shooting along County Line Road
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020
MBI investigating after 19-year-old shot and killed in Crystal Springs

Latest News

Two Mississippi Museums
State Archives receives $458K to help cover operating costs at Two Mississippi Museums
Temperatures Remain Above Average for Early October
First Alert Forecast: mild mornings, warm afternoons
Surveillance photos of the suspect.
Ridgeland police seeking Raising Canes burglary suspect
Covington High teacher assaulted by 18-year-old student
Covington High teacher assaulted by 18-year-old student