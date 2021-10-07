Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Twitch confirms major data breach

Twitch confirmed a major data breach and said it's working to determine the extent of the...
Twitch confirmed a major data breach and said it's working to determine the extent of the problem.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The game-streaming service Twitch says it experienced a major data breach.

In a tweet, the company says it’s still working to figure out the extent of the problem.

Twitch pays streamers for their games.

Some users said the leaked information accurately shows how much they receive.

Amazon owns Twitch, and the platform has tens of millions of users.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 17-year-old Canton boy dies at his home after being shot in the head
Police: 17-year-old Canton boy dies at his home after being shot in the head
County Line Road shooting
Two people arrested following Wednesday shooting along County Line Road
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020
MBI investigating after 19-year-old shot and killed in Crystal Springs

Latest News

A Pelham police vehicle is parked near floodwaters on County Road 52 Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in...
4 dead in floods in Alabama from slow-moving front
Temperatures Remain Above Average for Early October
First Alert Forecast: mild mornings, warm afternoons
Scientists discovered a well-preserved tardigrade fossil in a 16-million-year-old piece of amber.
Tiny, rare fossil found in 16-million-year-old amber
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on...
Report details Trump’s all-out bid to undo election results