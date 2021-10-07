Thursday night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nice weather will continue through this weekend with sunshine and low humidity. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s and morning lows will be in the 60s. This is some picture-perfect weather for our area thanks to high pressure that will remain strong over the next 7 days. Expect humidity to return to the area next week. We will have partly sunny skies with highs in the middle 80s and maybe a few showers Tuesday through Friday, but not a lot of rain. Overnight lows will reach the 60s by morning in most cases. The tropics are relatively quiet, and we’ll have light and variable winds tonight and Friday. Average high is 82 and the average low is 58. Sunrise is 7am and the sunset is 6:36pm.

