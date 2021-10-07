Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Thursday night Weather Forecast

WLBT News at 10 p.m. (10-6-21)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (10-6-21)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nice weather will continue through this weekend with sunshine and low humidity.  Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s and morning lows will be in the 60s.  This is some picture-perfect weather for our area thanks to high pressure that will remain strong over the next 7 days.  Expect humidity to return to the area next week.  We will have partly sunny skies with highs in the middle 80s and maybe a few showers Tuesday through Friday, but not a lot of rain.  Overnight lows will reach the 60s by morning in most cases.  The tropics are relatively quiet, and we’ll have light and variable winds tonight and Friday.  Average high is 82 and the average low is 58.  Sunrise is 7am and the sunset is 6:36pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Police: 17-year-old Canton boy dies at his home after being shot in the head
Police: 17-year-old Canton boy dies at his home after being shot in the head
Man, woman arrested after Ridgeland shooting Wed.
Man, woman arrested after Ridgeland shooting Wed.
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020
MBI investigating after 19-year-old shot and killed in Crystal Springs

Latest News

Temperatures Remain Above Average for Early October
First Alert Forecast: mild mornings, warm afternoons
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: mild mornings, warm afternoons ahead
Turning a tad warmer into this weekend
First Alert Forecast: drier and warmer days are ahead of us
Turning warmer into this weekend.
Peyton's Wednesday Evening Forecast