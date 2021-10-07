Some Jackson firefighters aren’t getting promised pay boost weeks after council approved it

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A temporary salary increase for some Capital City firefighters has yet to materialize weeks after the Jackson City Council approved it, a move that the head of the fire department’s union says could lead to folks walking off the job.

Capt. RaSean Thomas, who also serves as president of the Local 87 Union for JFD, said he and many others feel forgotten.

“It’s a very tense time at this moment because we are lacking in leadership,” Thomas said. “We believe that our leadership is incompetent, from top to bottom. And we don’t believe that they address the issues that are deemed necessary or that are dear to the firefighters’ heart.”

Thomas said those feelings led to the union issuing a vote of no confidence against Fire Chief Willie Owens not once, but twice, each time the council has confirmed him.

“It was a slap in the face. We reached out to every city councilman and councilwoman and expressed our concerns,” Thomas said. “Not one city councilman, or councilwoman asked a question about the concerns that we had raised. They all just raised their hand in favor of, which tells me again that the Jackson Fire Department is not important.”

That lack of leadership, Thomas said, comes from Owens not standing up for them as a voice before the council to address things like building issues.

At Station 21 on Watkins Boulevard, one can see grass growing on the roof and damage to the building from branches resting against it.

Other photos sent in from firefighters show ceiling tiles hitting the floor from roof leaks and flood damage inside the buildings, as well as sewage backup in showers and restrooms.

Thomas said Owens didn’t take the council up on its offer to provide money for repairs.

“They were asking him about the facilities at the station, and his answer was ‘We can wait another year.’ You can wait another year for firefighters to live in sewage. You can wait another year for black mold to be in just about every station. You can wait another year for stations to flood when it’s raining,” Thomas said.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon took issue with Thomas’ claim, citing money allocated for repairs to two fire stations in the city.

“We do have station maintenance on stations that are constantly declining or in decline,” Armon said, though Station 21 was not one of the facilities mentioned for repair work.

Armon said he believes Thomas’ motivation for coming up with these problems stems from a desire to be part of the command staff, perhaps even fire chief.

“That’s the reason why he making phone calls, making false allegations misleading our firefighters creating a ruckus, making morale low, because I mean, he’s constantly lying,” Armon said.

The salary boosts promised and not delivered -- $45,000 for lieutenants and $48,000 for captains -- are a legitimate concern, though.

Armon said thus far only lieutenants got a pay increase: $41,000. The extra money, he said, would have to come from federal sources and called ‘premium pay.’

The Jackson City Council voted to use federal COVID money to fill in that salary gap temporarily, but Council President Virgi Lindsay said the mayor’s office has to allocate those funds to make it happen.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has not yet responded to Lindsay’s remarks.

Armon said they’ve also reached out to city hall to find out when funding could be available.

“We have reached out and as far as they can, they’ve tried to give us the information or whatever. But like I say, at this point, I don’t think anybody knows, you know?” Armon said. “So that’s the reason why I’m continuously saying I prefer not to speak on this because I’m not clear as to how it’s supposed to happen.”

Thomas found out about the delayed salary bumps during a teleconference meeting Tuesday with fire department command staff.

“We have leadership who had the nerve to tell us they didn’t know anything about anybody getting raises. Where have you been in the last 11 months? They told us that on the teleconference, ‘We had no idea.’ Where have you been?” Thomas said. “How does the union know this information and the fire command staff does not know this information? The problem is, you didn’t care what was going on. And you left your brothers on the battlefield.”

Excluding a 2.5 percent pay increase for all city employees during Lumumba’s first term, Thomas said he hasn’t gotten a raise since the Melton administration more than a decade ago.

“The likelihood of a walkout from the fire department -- I can tell you that is strongly brewing. I’m not pushing it. I’m not behind it,” Thomas said. “But can I blame the guys who feel the way they feel? No, I cannot. The likelihood of trucks not responding, the likelihood of firefighters not coming to work, the likelihood of guys wanting to leave the department is very strong right now. We have to do better.”

