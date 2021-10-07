‘She pleaded for help’: Woman, 74, stabbed to death after suspect allegedly stepped on her dog

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A woman was found stabbed to death, leaving her son and family lost as they watch the investigation into her murder unfold.

Daniel Baldwin, 62, is accused of killing Sandra Luedeman, 74, on Sept. 26 after arguing with her over her dog at the Jamestown Apartments.

Her son, Patrick Luedeman, has been grappling with the fact that his mom is gone.

“My mother had called multiple times about this man to the police,” Luedeman said. “It takes somebody to get murdered for somebody to say, ‘We’re going to pursue this.’ It’s too late now, you can’t bring her back. This lady pleaded for help.”

According to an arrest affidavit for Baldwin, the victim yelled at Baldwin after he stepped on her dog. The document states Baldwin said he “blacked out.” Multiple 911 calls were received around 6:30 a.m. after people saw Baldwin covered in blood and asking for help, claiming he stabbed someone; Sandra Luedeman was also found by a neighbor in the hallway bleeding to death.

“To me, he should’ve never been there,” Luedeman said. “You sometimes say you’re in the wrong place at the wrong time. She was at her home. It was the wrong time, but he should have never been there.”

In that same affidavit, Baldwin told police he has “brain issues” from an incident where he killed his stepfather with a pickax.

Luedeman said he feels the most concerned by knowing that his mom called police about Baldwin and that the accused killer committed a similar crime. He said he is worried Baldwin is not being punished for what he is alleged to have done.

“I’m worried,” Luedeman said. “My faith in the justice system — you get me a treat, I’ll reduce your sentence.”

He said his loss taught him a lesson and that he now wants to preach to others.

“I’ll never see her again,” Luedeman said. “If you have somebody — friends, family you love — don’t put off telling them you love them. We never know what tomorrow brings.”

WAVE 3 News has not yet received the official documents related to the murder cited in the affidavit or Baldwin’s next court date.

Luedeman said his mother’s dog has been taken in by another loving family.

To donate to funeral expenses for the Luedeman family, click here.

(View the arrest affidavit for Daniel Baldwin below.)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.