Ridgeland police seeking Raising Canes burglary suspect

Surveillance photos of the suspect.
Surveillance photos of the suspect.(Ridgeland Police Department)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police Department released surveillance photos of a man they say burglarized Raising Canes on East County Line Road.

The burglary happened the morning of October 6.

Police say the man entered through the drive-thru window and exited the same way.

If you know who the suspect may be, call 601-856-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

