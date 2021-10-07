Ridgeland police seeking Raising Canes burglary suspect

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police Department released surveillance photos of a man they say burglarized Raising Canes on East County Line Road.

The burglary happened the morning of October 6.

Police say the man entered through the drive-thru window and exited the same way.

If you know who the suspect may be, call 601-856-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

