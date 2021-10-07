Residents in one Jackson neighborhood strategize with police on ways to combat ongoing crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Last week, 3 On Your Side reported on residents in one Northeast Jackson neighborhood bringing attention to crime issues they believe are troubling the community.

On Wednesday, those residents brought their concerns to the city’s top cop.

The meeting brought forth solutions to the area’s ongoing crime problems, and ways the community and police can work together to combat some of these issues.

The McLeod Community Association hosted the emergency meeting.

Dozens of concerned residents had the chance to speak to police, as well as city and county leaders about what’s happening in the neighborhood.

One area causing concern is Sunnyvale Drive. Residents are complaining about shootings, drug activity, speeding, and people recklessly driving four-wheelers.

However, community members said the troubling part is that it’s young kids and teenagers behind all of this.

As a result, Police Chief James Davis said residents can expect to see more visibility from police in the area. The chief also emphasized that JPD will now pay close attention to the homes and areas where residents say the activity is happening.

“Some in the neighborhood, they just asked for roadblocks, they asked for us to address the illegal four-wheelers driving in the community,” said Chief Davis. “Those are ‘low-hanging-fruits’ that we can address, but if we don’t have these meetings to address these concerns, we really don’t know. When you can have the community come together at a location to address their concerns, we’ll have better ways, and better understanding of how to address those needs”

“We’re doing it ourselves as well,” said Dave Melton, Sr., president of the McLeod Community Association. “We’re not going to wait to just pick up the phone. If you come in [the neighborhood], we’ve got your number, we’ve got your tag number, we know who you are. We’re not just waiting on the police to show up. When the police show up, we’re going to have the evidence.”

Another crime-fighting solution residents discussed is the possibility of implementing security cameras on light poles throughout the neighborhood. Community members said this wasn’t just one step. They plan to continue being proactive.

Melton said the next community meeting will take place next month.

