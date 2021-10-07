Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s being called a “freak” rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish that claimed the life of a 10-year-old Texas boy.

“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother, Raegan Williamson, said.

Legend’s father, Kelly Williamson, shares the moment leading up to the accident that killed his son.

“He went to ride off, and he said, ‘Do I need to start warming up my horse now?’ And I said, ‘Well, you’ve got just a few minutes,’” Kelly said. “I said, ‘When you see all the other team ropers come in to warm their horse up, you’ll know it’s time and go ahead and do that and I’ll meet you in the arena.’”

He had no idea those would be his last words to his son.

“Legend was warming the horse up, and the horse suffered either a heart attack or an aneurysm,” Kelly said. “And he fell to his knees, stumbled a little bit, and he got up and he reared up in pain, because the horse was taking his last breath. And he fell over on Legend. There was no suffering, there was no pain at all.”

His mother sharing with 7 News the moment she realized her life would be changed forever.

“You know, when I came up to the scene, I was called over there by one of his friends and we ran over there,” Raegan said. “And I saw my son laying there and I just instantly hit my knees and put my hands up in the air and cried out to God as loud as I could. And I begged Him not to take my child.”

Kelly points out a moment he realized he had the chance to tell his son he’ll see him again.

“One person pointed out and said, ‘You’ve got to understand the significance of your last statement to Legend was you’ll see him in the arena. And that’s exactly where you’ll see him again,’” Kelly said.

His mother said his legacy will live on.

“God put it in my heart and He said ‘Thou will be done,’” Raegan said. “And it’s going to be done whether it’s on Earth or in Heaven. And so, Legend doesn’t have to be here to lead thousands to Christ - he’s going to do it.”

Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief of Investigations Sylvester Denmond sent his condolences to the family.

“Things do happen that we cannot control and this is one of the things you know. We’ll all feel the pain behind this and we definitely want to send our condolences out to this family as well as the rodeo community. This is just something you don’t see every day.”

In Legend’s memory, his parents hope to continue to spread the word of Christ as he did.

