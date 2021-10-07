Owners’ track record draws ire toward incoming Jackson bar

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new daiquiri bar coming to West Capital Street has sparked debate among residents who are worried that it will hurt property values and make downtown Jackson less safe.

The establishment is the Daiquiri Bar and is being built on the first floors of buildings at 208 and 206 W. Capital Street.

It is owned by Lissa Collins, who is listed as the registered agent for Aces Jackson on McDowell Road.

Also involved with the project is Laramie Collins, Lissa’s son, who is associated with Aces, Danny’s of Jackson and Pops Saloon, according to records with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.

Some are concerned that the bar will bring additional crime to the downtown corridor, pointing to incidents that have occurred at the McDowell Road club.

“One of our concerns is whether the problems they’ve had... will find their way to this new club,” said Michael Rejebian, who has raised issues about the bar on social media. “The owner was overheard saying that this was going to be an after-spot for Aces customers.”

The most recent incident involving Aces patrons occurred Monday near Gallatin Street.

Jackson Police say two men were parked at a stoplight at Gallatin and Highway 80 when a second vehicle pulled up and opened fire.

Nineteen-year-old Eddie Richardson was fatally shot, dying later at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. A 31-year-old man also was shot but was listed in stable condition Monday.

Investigators say the incident stemmed from an argument that began at the club.

Judith Barnett, an attorney for Lissa and Laramie Collins, said it’s unfair to blame her clients for what happened on a city street. “My client can’t stop people from fighting she said.

She also said that Laramie is a family man and wants to run a clean shop. “They just want everybody to have a good time,” she said. “Everybody should be happy business is coming back to Jackson. Adding a business where taxpayers can have a good time is a good thing.”

For his part, Laramie Collins called out Rejebian on his Facebook page, saying, “This is so typical for some of our Jackson (residents) to judge before knowing what’s going on... You can not compare one business to another business. Adult entertainment and a daiquiri bar are totally two DIFFERENT businesses.”

Owners of the Daiquiri Bar also are being called out for continuing construction, despite stop-work orders issued on the project.

One downtown business leader who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that’s a red flag for him.

“If you disregard laws and regulations before you even open, how well do you think this is going to go once it fully opens?” he asked.

Documents obtained by WLBT show that a stop-work order was issued for the bar on September 17. The city also demanded work stop at the facility again this week.

Ted Orkin, the owner of 206 W. Capital, said he was unaware of any stop-work orders. 208 W. Capital is owned by Albert Spann Jr., according to Hinds County land records.

“I leased them my side of the building and whatever they have to do to get in business is their problem,” Orkin said. “These folks are paying rent and they haven’t even opened up.”

Planning and Development Director Jordan Hillman said owners of Daiquiri Bar “came in and secured an interior demolition and prep permit” on October 6.

“They have submitted a site plan... They will then have to submit (applications) for actual building permits,” she wrote in an email. “At this time, they are responsive and following our requests.”

She was not sure if the owners had submitted an application for a sign variance, even though a sign was already up at the site.

She said even without building permits, the city has processes that allow construction and renovation to go on.

“We issued a stop-work order, and a response was made fairly quickly to resolve the issue,” she said. “They are on (the) path to all proper permits.”

Meanwhile, Hillman and Orkin said much misinformation on the club has been spread on social media.

Orkin said claims that a strip club was coming to West Capital “absolutely is false.”

“At the core of the whole situation... to be a strip club, it has to be industrially zoned,” he said. “To insinuate that we’re opening a strip club is a lie.”

Hillman recommends residents contact the property and business owners directly to discuss any concerns they might have.

“Many issues can be worked out when people talk to each other,” she said. “In the event this business does operate as a strip club instead of a bar, we would address that as it would not be an allowed use.”

It was not known when the bar open.

