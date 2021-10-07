Power of Pink
Mid-South teen found dead on front porch; coroner calls death ‘suspicious’

Police Tape Line
Police Tape Line(Credit: KALB)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Questions are being raised after a 14-year-old girl was found dead on the front porch of her home in Marshall County.

Marshall County Coroner James Anderson says Zhyia Wright’s body was discovered on the porch Saturday night. CPR was performed but she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anderson believes her death is suspicious.

The cause and manner of the teen’s death are pending an autopsy.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

