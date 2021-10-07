Lanier alums donate $13,000 to high school

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 833 pride was on full display at Lanier High School Thursday morning.

Members of the Lanier High School National Alumni Association, gathered at 833 Maple Street, in the auditorium, to present a $13,000 check, with funds gathered through donations.

Principal Valerie Brantley said that money is needed and will be put to good use.

”We use these funds for things like journals for our students, jerseys for our basketball team, college tours for our students to go and visit college campuses and understand what college life is really about,” said Brantley

Brantley said the funds will also be used for teacher supplies. She said the alumni association has come through in the past with things like donations of water during the pandemic.

