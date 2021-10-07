First Alert Forecast: mild mornings, warm afternoons

THURSDAY: As the upper low departs, so will the rain chances and the clouds. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies to get through your Thursday as temperatures rebound near average for early October – we’ll top out in the middle to, a few, upper 80s. Before that, be mindful of a few patches of fog that could greet you heading out the door early on. With tolerable humidity levels, it’ll feel ‘fall-ish’ – even amid the late September warmth. Lows, once again, will drop to the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: With high pressure continuing to nudge into the region – expect sunshine to win the end of your work and school week. A mild start in the lower 60s will give way to highs in the middle to upper 80s by afternoon. Tolerable humidity levels remain in place, keeping a lid on a fully summery feel – though, highs will be akin to mid-September. We’ll drop back into the lower and middle 60s overnight with mostly to partly clear skies.

EXTENDED PERIOD: An expanding upper ridge will make its way eastward along the Gulf Coast, bringing temperatures above average through the latter part of the week and through the weekend ahead. Highs will top out – amid tolerable humidity levels, in the middle and upper 80s; lows in the 60s. A front may approach the area through early next week, kicking up a chance for a few showers and storms, we’ll dry out again mid-week, but still keeping temperatures ‘above average’ in the middle 80s, lows in the middle 60s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

