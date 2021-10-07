Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake

Funeral arrangements for 10-month-old boy announced
Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly...
Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly by his mother, Ureka Black.(Felicia Black)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport child who died when he recently was thrown from a bridge into Cross Lake has been identified.

The Caddo Parish coroner’s office officially released 10-month-old Joshua Black’s name the night of Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly...
Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly by his mother, Ureka Black.(Felicia Black)

Funeral services for the baby will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 beginning at noon in Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6915 W. 70th St. in Shreveport. Visitation will be held from 1-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at First United Methodist Church, 500 Common St. in Shreveport.

The infant is one of two children that authorities say were thrown off the Cross Lake bridge the morning of Friday, Sept. 24. The other child was rescued from the water and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Ureka Rochelle Black, 32, remains in Caddo Correctional Center, the lockup where she was transferred the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 27. She faces one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, according to booking records. No bond has been set.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 17-year-old Canton boy dies at his home after being shot in the head
Police: 17-year-old Canton boy dies at his home after being shot in the head
Man, woman arrested after Ridgeland shooting Wed.
Man, woman arrested after Ridgeland shooting Wed.
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020
MBI investigating after 19-year-old shot and killed in Crystal Springs

Latest News

Mississippi Republicans feel strong, but caution against going too far right
Mississippi Republicans feel strong, but caution against going too far right
WLBT at 4p
Daniel Baldwin, 62, is suspected of killing Sandra Luedeman, 74, after arguing with her over...
‘She pleaded for help’: Woman, 74, stabbed to death after suspect allegedly stepped on her dog
Mississippi Republicans feel strong, but caution against going too far right
Mississippi Republicans feel strong, but caution against going too far right