‘Inappropriate and invalid’ | Archie appeals his removal as vice president to Hinds Co. Circuit Court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County supervisor has filed suit in Hinds County Circuit Court appealing the board’s decision to remove him as vice president and president-elect.

October 7, District 2 Supervisor David Archie filed the suit, saying the board’s action to remove him “was unlawful because it did not conform with the Fourteenth Amendment due process requirements.”

He also said that that the vote was “inappropriate and invalid because it was not made with a supermajority vote - that is a 2/3 vote of the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.”

The appeal comes a little more than a week after the board voted 3-2 to remove Archie as vice president and a week after Archie was arrested following an outburst at a special called meeting.

Archie has long claimed that any attempts to remove him from his position would be met with a lawsuit, in part, because he says that the votes would violate the board’s organizational charter and its policy for electing officers, which was set at the first meeting of the current term.

Despite requests for it, Archie has yet to provide a copy of the charter to WLBT.

The supervisor goes on to state that the decision to remove him was retaliation for “his open allegations of corruption of elected officials” and that it “disrupts” his ability to do work for his constituents.

Archie has called out Board President Credell Calhoun on numerous occasions and for numerous issues. Among them, he says Calhoun worked to appoint Marshand Crisler as sheriff simply to arrest him at a board meeting.

He also has called out Calhoun for spending on the Hinds County Parkway and for wanting to give county money to help remodel the Russell C. Davis Planetarium in Jackson. Archie has yet to provide proof for any of those allegations.

The suit states that Archie “possessed a liberty interest to be able to work as the vice president... without being forced to be silent, complicit in what he believes to be inappropriate spending... Additionally, (Archie) possessed a liberty interest to be able to speak on matters of public importance and not worry about retaliatory termination.”

Archie is now in his first term, after being elected in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.