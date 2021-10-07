Power of Pink
21-year-old inmate found dead in Mississippi cell

Jeremy Russell
Jeremy Russell(MDOC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - A 21-year-old inmate died inside his cell at East Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Jeremy Russell, 21, was found unresponsive Thursday morning just before 11:30.

Paramedics arrived at Russell’s cell but were unable to save him.

Mississippi Department of Corrections did not provide any details surrounding his death except that it is under investigation.

Russell was serving a five-year sentence for burglary in Panola County. He was sentenced in March 2021.

