WLBT’s things to know 10/6/21: $160K cocaine bust, student loan forgiveness, Power of Pink, and Brian Laundrie’s sister speaks out

1. $160K cocaine bust

3 men busted on I-20 with 12 pounds of cocaine hidden in secret compartment (Rankin County Sheriff's Department)

Three men are in custody after being busted with over 12 pounds of cocaine during a search in Rankin County. According to a press release, a Rankin County Interdiction Deputy conducted a traffic stop Tuesday on a vehicle traveling on Interstate 20. Because of the driver’s behavior and the responses from the driver and his passengers, the deputy used his drug sniffing canine to make a pass around the vehicle. A further search of the vehicle was conducted after his canine alerted, revealing a hidden compartment in the vehicle. It contained approximately 12.4 pounds of cocaine.

2. Student loan forgiveness

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Locust Lane Elementary School in Eau Claire, Wis. on Monday, September 20, 2021 as the first of nearly a dozen stops in his Return To School Road Trip across the Midwest. (Bob Gallaher / WEAU)

The Biden administration is temporarily relaxing the rules for a student loan forgiveness program that has been criticized for its notoriously complex requirements — a change that could offer debt relief to thousands of teachers, social workers, military members and other public servants. The Education Department said Wednesday it will drop some of the toughest requirements around Public Service Loan Forgiveness, a program that was launched in 2007 to steer more college graduates into public service but, since then, has helped just 5,500 borrowers get their loans erased.

3. Power of Pink

WLBT is once again going pink in support of the fight against breast cancer. You can join us by wearing pink Wednesday, October 6. Share your pictures on social media, with the hashtag “Power of Pink,” and you might wind up on the air! For fifteen years, WLBT’s Power of Pink has supported the community and its fight against breast cancer.

4. Brian Laundrie’s sister speaks out

The families of homicide victim Gabby Petito and her missing fiancé, Brian Laundrie, are speaking out. Police have been searching for the latter for the last three weeks. Cassie Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s sister, says she doesn’t know where he is as the search for him continues. She expressed a range of emotions in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America,” saying she is worried about her brother but also angry. “No, I do not know where Brian is… I’d turn him in,” said Cassie Laundrie in the interview that aired Tuesday. “I would tell my brother to just come forward and get us out of this horrible mess.” Gabby Petito was found dead Sept. 19 in a national forest in Wyoming. A coroner made an initial ruling last month that her death was a homicide.

