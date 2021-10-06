Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Tyson to invest $61M, add jobs at Vicksburg plant

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, file photo, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, file photo, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)(Danny Johnston | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Tyson Foods is investing millions of dollars and adding jobs to its Vicksburg plant.

The Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership announced the plan Wednesday, which includes the company investing $61 million into Vicksburg.

The expansion will also create 50 new jobs. They currently employ around 500 people at their Vicksburg facility.

The expansion will allow the company to produce more chicken products on top of the work they already do.

“For three decades, Tyson Foods has been a valued employer and major economic contributor in Warren County,” Governor Tate Reeves said. The company’s ongoing investments in its Vicksburg operations are a testament to Mississippi’s strong business environment and capable workforce.”

The expansion is expected to be complete by next summer.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mississippi sheriff and hospital employee arrested for roles in separate embezzlement...
Former Mississippi sheriff and hospital employee arrested for roles in separate embezzlement crimes
Nephew of victim killed in one of 3 shootings over the weekend speaks out as Jackson sees...
Nephew of victim killed in one of 3 shootings over the weekend speaks out as Jackson sees deadly start to October
Auditor’s office arrests woman for stealing $38K in COVID relief funds
Auditor’s office arrests woman for stealing $38K in COVID relief funds
Mississippi fighter dies weeks after being knocked out at championship event in Biloxi
Mississippi fighter dies weeks after being knocked out at championship event in Biloxi
MBI investigating after 19-year-old shot and killed in Crystal Springs

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Footage shows a man robbing a Trustmark Bank in jackson.
Jackson man sentenced to 47 months in federal prison for 2020 bank robbery
State fair opens Wed. with funnel cakes, rides, games and more
State fair opens with funnel cakes, rides, games and more
State fair opens Wed. with funnel cakes, rides, games and more
State fair opens Wed. with funnel cakes, rides, games and more