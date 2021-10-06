Power of Pink
Two people arrested following Wednesday shooting along County Line Road

Police indicate shots fired along County Line Road Wednesday.
Police indicate shots fired along County Line Road Wednesday.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police have arrested two individuals in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting along County Line Road.

Lillian Johnson, 22, and Larry Knight, 25, were quickly identified and taken into custody following a shooting that occurred around the busy commercial corridor near the Ridgewood Road intersection.

Johnson is being charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated assault. Knight, who was identified as the shooter, is being charged with aggravated assault.

The two were arrested in Jackson at the Forest Ridge Apartments on Beasley Road. They are currently being held until they can go before a Ridgeland Municipal Court judge, according to a release from the department.

The arrests stem from a shooting that occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police say a man was leaving Beyond Therapy for Kids in Ridgeland when he got into an argument with the suspects.

“Both parties reportedly left Beyond Therapy and turned south onto Ridgewood Road. As the two parties turned west onto County Line Road, the male suspect fired several shots from the passenger seat... in the direction of our victim,” Lt. Brian Myers said.

No one was shot in the incident, and police recovered several shell casings from the roadway.

Police have not said why the argument broke out.

Myers said one parent was dropping off his child and another was picking his up from the therapy center when the altercation began.

Multiple people reported the incident to authorities.

Jackson Police assisted in the response.

