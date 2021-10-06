State fair opens with funnel cakes, rides, games and more
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s that time of year again!
The Mississippi State Fair opens at 5 p.m. on Wednesday with lots of games, rides, food, and more.
Thousands of people are expected to pack the fairgrounds on the first day of the festival.
Here’s a look at Wednesday night’s opening schedule.
5:00 p.m. - Gates Open
5:00 p.m. - Rides Open
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. – Ag Expo & Genuine MS® Store
5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. – Farm Bureau Petting Zoo
5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. – Frontier Village Train Depot
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. – Biscuit Booth
5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. – Zerbini Family Circus
5:40 p.m. - 6:40 p.m. – Farm Bureau Pig Races
6:00 p.m. - West Texas Rattlesnake Show
6:00 p.m. - Magnolia Drive | Trustmark stage
7:15 p.m. - Tumbleweed Crossing
11:00 p.m. - Gates Close
It costs $5 to enter Wednesday night and you must purchase coupons to get on the rides.
You can ride all the rides you want until 11 p.m. for $30 opening night only.
