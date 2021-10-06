Power of Pink
State fair opens with funnel cakes, rides, games and more

By Ashley Garner
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s that time of year again!

The Mississippi State Fair opens at 5 p.m. on Wednesday with lots of games, rides, food, and more.

Thousands of people are expected to pack the fairgrounds on the first day of the festival.

Here’s a look at Wednesday night’s opening schedule.

5:00 p.m. - Gates Open

5:00 p.m. - Rides Open

5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. – Ag Expo & Genuine MS® Store

5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. – Farm Bureau Petting Zoo

5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. – Frontier Village Train Depot

5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. – Biscuit Booth

5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. – Zerbini Family Circus

5:40 p.m. - 6:40 p.m. – Farm Bureau Pig Races

6:00 p.m. - West Texas Rattlesnake Show

6:00 p.m. - Magnolia Drive | Trustmark stage

7:15 p.m. - Tumbleweed Crossing

11:00 p.m. - Gates Close

It costs $5 to enter Wednesday night and you must purchase coupons to get on the rides.

You can ride all the rides you want until 11 p.m. for $30 opening night only.

