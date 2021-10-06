Power of Pink
No arrests made, no one hurt in Wednesday shooting along County Line Road

Police indicate shots fired along County Line Road Wednesday.
Police indicate shots fired along County Line Road Wednesday.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police say no arrests have been made following a Wednesday morning shooting along East County Line Road.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 a.m., in westbound lanes near Ridgewood Road, said Lt. Brian Myers with the Ridgeland Police Department.

According to witnesses, two parents got into an argument at Beyond Therapy For Kids in the 900 block of County Line.

The argument escalated after the two drove out of the parking lot, with the suspect firing shots out of the passenger side of his vehicle, a silver sedan, police say.

No one was shot in the incident, and police recovered several shell casings from the roadway.

The victim and the suspect were headed along County Line toward Target, Myers said.

He could not comment on the suspect.

Myers was unsure why the argument broke out but would know more once he had a chance to read the police report.

The police report had not been finalized when he spoke to WLBT.

He said one parent was dropping off his child and another was picking his up from the therapy center when the altercation began.

Multiple people reported the incident to authorities.

It was not known how many shots were fired.

