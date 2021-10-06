MBI investigating after 19-year-old shot and killed in Crystal Springs
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Crystal Springs Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Crystal Springs.
Jerry Wilson of Crystal Springs says his 19-year-old nephew was shot and killed on Pacific Circle Tuesday afternoon.
