MBI investigating after 19-year-old shot and killed in Crystal Springs

(WLBT)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Crystal Springs Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Crystal Springs.

Jerry Wilson of Crystal Springs says his 19-year-old nephew was shot and killed on Pacific Circle Tuesday afternoon.

WLBT will continue to keep you up-to-date on this ongoing investigation.

