Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Man indicted in death of girlfriend’s 1-year-old son

Calvin Henry
Calvin Henry(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who was taking care of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old son when he suffered severe head trauma was indicted Wednesday.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Calvin Henry was taking care of the baby on July 7, 2020, at the Peppertree Apartments while the mother was at work when a texted her saying the baby had a bad knot on his head.

The child was rushed to the hospital where doctors reported severe head injuries, bruises and burns to his face and back, according to the district attorney’s office.

Doctors also reported the injuries found were not consistent with the child falling down the stairs. The baby died at the hospital three days later.

Henry is indicted on counts of felony murder in the preparation of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect. The district attorney’s office says he is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Former Mississippi sheriff and hospital employee arrested for roles in separate embezzlement...
Former Mississippi sheriff and hospital employee arrested for roles in separate embezzlement crimes
Nephew of victim killed in one of 3 shootings over the weekend speaks out as Jackson sees...
Nephew of victim killed in one of 3 shootings over the weekend speaks out as Jackson sees deadly start to October
MBI investigating after 19-year-old shot and killed in Crystal Springs
Auditor’s office arrests woman for stealing $38K in COVID relief funds
Auditor’s office arrests woman for stealing $38K in COVID relief funds
Mississippi fighter dies weeks after being knocked out at championship event in Biloxi
Mississippi fighter dies weeks after being knocked out at championship event in Biloxi

Latest News

Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County
"SURPRISE!!!! we’re so blessed and honored to be apart of season 21!!! this feels like a...
WATCH: Ariana Grande handpicks Brandon sisters on ‘The Voice’
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020
Police indicate shots fired along County Line Road Wednesday.
No arrests made, no one hurt in Wednesday shooting along County Line Road
Much Quieter, Much More Settled Pattern Returns With Tolerable Humidity and Warm Temperatures
First Alert Forecast: tolerable humidity, warmer temperatures through late week