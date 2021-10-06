Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Jackson man sentenced to 47 months in federal prison for 2020 bank robbery

Footage shows a man robbing a Trustmark Bank in jackson.
Footage shows a man robbing a Trustmark Bank in jackson.(Jackson Police Department)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man who plead guilty to robbing a bank last December, will spend the next three years and 11 months in federal prison.

October 5, Richard Dewayne Jiles, 42, was sentenced to 47 months behind bars, a little less than a year after he robbed the Trustmark Bank on Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Jiles was indicted on the charge in February and entered a guilty plea in June, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He was also ordered to pay $4,240 in restitution.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca, Jiles entered the Trustmark branch on December 3 and handed the teller a note demanding money.

In the note, he threatened to kill the teller if she did not hand over $5,000 in cash.

Jiles left the bank moments later with approximately $4,240.

Law enforcement learned from CrimeStoppers tips and witness statements that Jiles was the person who robbed the bank. He was arrested in Rankin County after crashing into another vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mississippi sheriff and hospital employee arrested for roles in separate embezzlement...
Former Mississippi sheriff and hospital employee arrested for roles in separate embezzlement crimes
Nephew of victim killed in one of 3 shootings over the weekend speaks out as Jackson sees...
Nephew of victim killed in one of 3 shootings over the weekend speaks out as Jackson sees deadly start to October
Auditor’s office arrests woman for stealing $38K in COVID relief funds
Auditor’s office arrests woman for stealing $38K in COVID relief funds
Mississippi fighter dies weeks after being knocked out at championship event in Biloxi
Mississippi fighter dies weeks after being knocked out at championship event in Biloxi
MBI investigating after 19-year-old shot and killed in Crystal Springs

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, file photo, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a...
Tyson to invest $61M, add jobs at Vicksburg plant
State fair opens Wed. with funnel cakes, rides, games and more
State fair opens with funnel cakes, rides, games and more
State fair opens Wed. with funnel cakes, rides, games and more
State fair opens Wed. with funnel cakes, rides, games and more