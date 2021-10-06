Jackson man sentenced to 47 months in federal prison for 2020 bank robbery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man who plead guilty to robbing a bank last December, will spend the next three years and 11 months in federal prison.

October 5, Richard Dewayne Jiles, 42, was sentenced to 47 months behind bars, a little less than a year after he robbed the Trustmark Bank on Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Jiles was indicted on the charge in February and entered a guilty plea in June, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He was also ordered to pay $4,240 in restitution.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca, Jiles entered the Trustmark branch on December 3 and handed the teller a note demanding money.

In the note, he threatened to kill the teller if she did not hand over $5,000 in cash.

Jiles left the bank moments later with approximately $4,240.

Law enforcement learned from CrimeStoppers tips and witness statements that Jiles was the person who robbed the bank. He was arrested in Rankin County after crashing into another vehicle.

