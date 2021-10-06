Power of Pink
Jackson garbage lawsuit likely to cost taxpayers thousands of dollars

Trash pickup will be rescheduled in Jackson, Mo. for Thanksgiving (Source: Pexels)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s legal battle over who would haul residents’ trash is likely going to cost taxpayers in the capital city thousands of dollars.

In September the city council and the mayor each brought on independent law firms to represent their interests in its garbage collection lawsuit.

Firms included the Law office of Felecia Perkins, P.A., and A.R. Smith Law, both of whom represented the mayor, and Bradley Arant Boult and Cummings LLC, who represented the council.

Under terms of Perkins’ agreement, Perkins represented the mayor for $325 an hour, while a second attorney at the firm, Jessica Ayers, represented Lumumba for $250 an hour. The administration also was charged $100 an hour for law clerk services and $70 an hour for paralegal services.

A.R. Smith, the other group brought on to advise Lumumba, charged the mayor $255 an hour plus expenses.

Bradley Arant had a similar fee structure, with attorneys Roy Campbell and Clarence Webster III each charging the council $295 an hour, and Stevie Rushing charging $195 an hour. Bradley Arant also offered legal assistance services at a “discounted” rate of $100 an hour.

The council has yet to receive an invoice for the work. It was not known if the mayor’s office had received a bill.

On September 27, the council filed suit in Hinds County Chancery Court seeking the court’s permission to enter into an emergency waste-hauling contract on its own after some members said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba refused to take action.

The city’s garbage contract expired on September 30, and no firm had been brought on to continue collections. Council members also said Lumumba had also not informed them that he was moving forward on an agreement to hire a new company, National Waste United.

Citing that argument, the council voted to give Waste Management a one-month deal to continue pickup services at its previous contracted price.

Lumumba contended that under state statute, the council could not negotiate or enter into a contract that was not brought forward by the adminitration.

The council filed suit asking the chancery court for an emergency declaration saying its actions were legal.

The suit was settled out of court days later and Waste Management was awarded a six-month deal. The mayor, meanwhile, agreed to issue a new request for proposals for a long-term trash hauling contract.

Copies of the engagement letters with all law firms are shown below.

