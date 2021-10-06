Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Home COVID tests recalled over false positive results

According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they...
According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they do not actually have it. Negative results do not appear to be affected by the manufacturing issue.(Source: Ellume, Food and Drug Administration)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Food and Drug Administration is recalling the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test over false positive results.

According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they do not have it. Negative results do not appear to be affected by a manufacturing issue.

“The FDA is working closely with Ellume to assess the company’s additional manufacturing checks and other corrective steps to help ensure that the issue is resolved,” a safety communication from the agency said.

A complete list of recalled Ellume COVID-19 Home Tests can be found on the company’s website.

If you purchased one of the recalled test kits, you can request a replacement by completing an online form.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mississippi sheriff and hospital employee arrested for roles in separate embezzlement...
Former Mississippi sheriff and hospital employee arrested for roles in separate embezzlement crimes
Nephew of victim killed in one of 3 shootings over the weekend speaks out as Jackson sees...
Nephew of victim killed in one of 3 shootings over the weekend speaks out as Jackson sees deadly start to October
Auditor’s office arrests woman for stealing $38K in COVID relief funds
Auditor’s office arrests woman for stealing $38K in COVID relief funds
MBI investigating after 19-year-old shot and killed in Crystal Springs
Mississippi fighter dies weeks after being knocked out at championship event in Biloxi
Mississippi fighter dies weeks after being knocked out at championship event in Biloxi

Latest News

Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
LIVE: Police: 4 shot at high school in Arlington, Texas; shooter sought
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Report of shooting at Texas high school
LIVE: Biden meets with business leaders on debt limit talks
The Department of Health and Human Services is releasing new ads where unvaccinated COVID-19...
Unvaccinated COVID survivors share their stories in new ads